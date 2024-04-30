Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell Trade Desk

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Trade Desk: "It absolutely is working, it's doing fantastically. And Jeff Green is doing a remarkable job, and lot of people prefer it to Google. So I will tell you that even though it's a very expensive stock, it is a good stock. And I would not sell it, I'm more inclined to buy it below the 80 level."

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

Edwards LifeSciences: "The new product line is very good, the stock is pulling back here. That may be the right level to buy it. They are doing very well now."

Delta: "I like Delta very much...I like it, I like United, too. I think they're both good. Now, remember, they're very inexpensive stocks, but they trade wildly. But I do like Delta."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Freeport-McMoRan: "I want it to come in first, it's been straight up. I do not like parabolic moves.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

Hedge funds are ‘dead as a doornail,' says chairman of ultra-rich investors' club Tiger 21

news 3 hours ago

Restaurant Brands' Patrick Doyle says Burger King's varied prices help customers burdened by inflation

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us