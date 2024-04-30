Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell Trade Desk

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Trade Desk: "It absolutely is working, it's doing fantastically. And Jeff Green is doing a remarkable job, and lot of people prefer it to Google. So I will tell you that even though it's a very expensive stock, it is a good stock. And I would not sell it, I'm more inclined to buy it below the 80 level."

Edwards LifeSciences: "The new product line is very good, the stock is pulling back here. That may be the right level to buy it. They are doing very well now."

Delta: "I like Delta very much...I like it, I like United, too. I think they're both good. Now, remember, they're very inexpensive stocks, but they trade wildly. But I do like Delta."

Freeport-McMoRan: "I want it to come in first, it's been straight up. I do not like parabolic moves.

