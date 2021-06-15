Biden Taps Ken Salazar to Be Ambassador to Mexico and Tom Nides to Israel

President Joe Biden announced that he would nominate former Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar to be the U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced that he would nominate former Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar to be the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, and Morgan Stanley vice chairman Tom Nides to be ambassador to Israel.

Salazar is a former Colorado state attorney general and a former Democratic senator who left the Senate to join the Obama administration in 2009 and lead the Interior Department.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Salazar chaired Biden's Latino Leadership Committee and served as an honorary co-chair of the Biden campaign's Colorado Latino Leadership Council.

Biden also announced that he will nominate Capt. C. B. "Sully" Sullenberger as an ambassador-rank U.S. representative to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization. Sullenberger is a retired airline pilot, known best for successfully landing US Airways flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009.

For the prestigious, ambassador-rank post of U.S. permanent representative to NATO, Biden has chosen Julianne Smith. A former deputy national security advisor to Biden when he was vice president, Smith also directed NATO policy at the Pentagon.

The announcements were largely expected. But coming as they did while Biden is traveling overseas, they underscore Biden's broader aim of staffing U.S. embassies abroad with experienced and widely respected diplomats.

In addition to the intended nominees above, Biden also tapped:

Julie Chung, for ambassador to Sri Lanka

Sharon L. Cromer, for ambassador to Gambia

Troy Damian Fitrell as ambassador to Guinea

Marc Ostfield for ambassador to the Republic of Paraguay

Julianne Smith for U.S. permanent representative to NATO

Dr. Cynthia Ann Telles for ambassador to Costa Rica

If Salazar is confirmed as expected, he will have a tough job, tasked with helping to repair a U.S.-Mexico relationship that has become frayed in recent years.

Former president Donald Trump accused Mexico of sending criminals over the border and invested billions of dollars to build a wall between the two nations.

Biden came into office promising a new approach to immigration, and reversed several of Trump's more draconian border policies.

But his pivot also triggered an avalanche of new, undocumented migrants who arrived at the U.S. Mexico border, many from Central America's "Northern Triangle" countries, and requested asylum.

The result is a humanitarian crisis in Mexico, as well as the United States.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.