Beck Bennett, Lauren Holt Depart ‘SNL,' Rest of Cast Returns for 47th Season

While most cast members, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson and "Weekend Update" hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost are returning, long-time regular Beck Bennett is departing the NBC late-night show.

Bennett joined "SNL" as a featured player at the start of season 39 in 2013 and was promoted to a series regular in 2015. His most notable characters were Sen. Mitch McConnell, CNN's Wolf Blitzer, former Vice President Mike Pence and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Lauren Holt, who was a featured player last season, also isn't returning.

Additionally, Bowen Yang, who was nominated for an Emmy Award as a guest performer and writer, and Chloe Fineman have been upped to repertory players this season.

The variety series has also added three new featured players: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

The newest season of "SNL" debuts Saturday, featuring Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as the night's musical guest. The show recently won eight Emmy Award wins, including best variety sketch series.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC and CNBC.