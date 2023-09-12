Money Report

76. David Vaughan Investments

By ,CNBC

David Vaughan Investments

David Vaughan Investments, based in Peoria, IL, is ranked No. 76 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.9B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 46 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 3,520 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 40 in 2022)

Principals:

Lawrence Williams, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Brian Christensen, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer

Contact:

dviinc.com

5823 North Forest Park Drive, Peoria, IL 61614-3500

(309) 685-0033

