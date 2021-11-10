5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

1. Wall Street looks to continue lower, so does recently dropping Tesla

U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday after this week's second major inflation report showed consumer prices soaring last month. Shares of Tesla fell in premarket trading after a three-session losing streak that included Tuesday's nearly 12% nosedive. The stock, which has soared 45% in 2021, has been under pressure since the weekend, when CEO Elon Musk proposed selling 10% of his shares in the electric vehicle maker. The broader market Tuesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all drop from record high closes in the previous session.

2. October consumer prices surged at fastest pace in decades

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

One day after the October producer price index showed a surge at a record clip year over year, the government said Wednesday morning the October consumer price index jumped a great-than-expected 6.2% from last year, the fastest pace in more than 30 years. Due the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, the government issued its weekly look at initial jobless claims one day early, reporting a new Covid-era low of 267,000, essentially matching estimates.

3. Rivian's IPO pricing values electric vehicle maker above $66 billion

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Rivian Automotive, the electric vehicle company backed by Amazon and Ford, is set to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol RIVN. The EV maker Tuesday evening priced its initial public offering at $78 per share, above the increased expected range, for a value $66.5 billion. Rivian is worth almost as much as Ford's market value of $79 billion and General Motors' $85 billion. That's before the EV company has even started generating real revenue.

4. Coinbase shares sink after crypto exchange misses on revenue

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Coinbase shares dropped roughly 10% in Wednesday's premarket, the morning after the nation's largest crypto exchange reported lower-than-expected revenue of $1.31 billion in the third quarter. Coinbase earned $1.62 per share. Coinbase said monthly transacting users and trading volume fell from the prior period. Much of the company's success hinges on the performance of digital assets like bitcoin, which had a rough summer. On Monday, it reached a new all-time high above $68,000.

5. Google loses EU antitrust battle, court upholds $2.8 billion fine

Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

The EU's second-highest court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was right to fine Google $2.8 billion for an antirust breach — in what represents a landmark moment for European Union policy that could impact the business models of major tech players. The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, said in 2017 that Google favored its own comparison shopping services and fined the Alphabet unit $2.8 billion. Wednesday's verdict can be appealed and taken to the EU's highest court. The European Commission and Google were not immediately available for comment.

— Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest on the pandemic with CNBC's coronavirus coverage.