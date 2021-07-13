34. Montana

Economic Profile
Governor: Greg Gianforte, Republican
Population: 1,080,577
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.2%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.6%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.75%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.9%
Gasoline tax: 32.75 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Albertson's, Glacier Bancorp
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
