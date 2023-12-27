Bulls' Coby White evolving into complete player

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Coby White doesn’t need to be reminded that he’s 0-for-15 from 3-point range over his last two games, even if he forgot a halfcourt heave and thought he was 0-for-14.

“I’ve been shooting it terrible,” White said, shaking his head with a smile following Wednesday’s practice at the Advocate Center.

White is still shooting a career-high 39.7 percent from 3-point range on career-high volume of 7.4 attempts per game while ranking seventh in the NBA in made 3-pointers. But the bigger picture point is this: Two years ago, White would be a non-factor, perhaps borderline unplayable, if his shooting slumped that much.

Instead, he’s now closing games and making plays at both ends that impact winning.

“I give him an enormous amount of credit,” coach Billy Donovan said. “Even though Coby didn’t shoot it great, he got to the rim, had a couple layups, missed some shots but gave Andre (Drummond) the opportunity to offensive rebound, made a big shot along the baseline late in the game. He does other things to impact the game. And earlier in his career, he was just a high-volume shotmaker and scorer. But what else was he doing if the ball wasn’t going in the basket?

“Winning is important to him and so is being a complete player. He has worked hard on those things. He’s getting to a place where he knows, ‘Yeah, I want to make shots. And it bothers me if I don’t make shots. But I can still have an impact in the game if I’m not.’ He’s really evolved on different levels.”

White agreed, even saying the Bulls have to “win those games in the mud” when assessing the current 9-4 stretch. That recent spasm of success hasn’t been solely predicated on hot shooting.

“A couple years ago, I always determined how I played off making or missing shots. I feel like that’s showing how much I’m working on my game. I’m showing I can impact the game without hitting 3s,” White said. “I didn’t want to be one looked at just as guy who could get hot. Whether it’s getting downhill, getting to the basket or playmaking, I’m trying to impact the game.

“I’ll make shots eventually. I was due. I was shooting the (expletive) out of the ball for a stretch there. For me, I don’t put too much into it. Just stay in the gym, evaluate what I’ve been doing wrong and get back to how I felt when I was going right.”

White has been playing through a sore right wrist that he tapes for games. But he’s quick to point out that he had the same soreness during his recent torrid stretch from 3-point range.

Overall, White said the wrist feels “OK” and “it’s no excuse,” although he did admit he probably needs to increase his treatment on it.

“I don’t think it’s getting worse,” White said. “I just think because it’s my right hand, it’s taking longer to heal.”

