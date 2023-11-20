2 injured after vehicle strikes suburban Dollar Tree store

Police in suburban Oak Lawn are responding to the scene after a vehicle slammed into a Dollar Tree store on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, a two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of 105th Street and South Cicero Avenue at approximately 3:10 p.m. Monday.

One of the vehicles then careened into the Dollar Tree store, police said.

At least two people were transported to area hospitals, with both suffering non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Southbound Cicero remains closed for cleanup and an investigation, with no further information available at this time.