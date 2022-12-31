NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the special in the player above starting at 11:08 p.m.

Who's ready to countdown to midnight Chicago-style?

NBC Chicago will be ringing in the new year with a star-studded special beginning at 11:08 p.m. that will carry viewers into 2023 with musical performances, fireworks and more.

The hour-long " A Very Chicago New Year" will include musical performances by Smashing Pumpkins legend and Chicago native Billy Corgan, rock band Everclear and Chicago blues artist Wayne Baker Brooks. Corgan will perform hits from his very own Madame ZuZu’s Teashop in Highland Park.

“It doesn’t get ‘more Chicago’ than our dynamic lineup of artists. In what is sure to be a memorable New Year’s Eve, we’re looking forward to bringing viewers the best local music and entertainment,” said Kevin Cross, President and General Manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall from "Chicago Today" will return as hosts alongside NBC 5 News Today anchors Michelle Relerford and JC Navarrete. The program will give viewers a front row seat to the hottest parties across the city and suburbs, including Pizzeria Portofino, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary and The Ivy in Wheaton.

As NBC Chicago counts down to midnight, celebrity guests will stop by for fun and games, including Reno 911 actor and Oak Park native Thomas Lennon, rapper Yung Gravy and the stars from NBC’s hit drama "Chicago Fire." Plus, viewers at home can play live trivia for their chance to win $2,023 thanks to NBC Chicago’s sponsor Miller Lite. NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien and Pat Boyle will also make special appearances. "A Very Chicago New Year" will sign off with the breathtaking fireworks at Navy Pier.

Looking to watch it live?

The special will air on NBC 5 and on the NBC Chicago streaming channels on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV, as well as on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app. (Stream in the player above)

Here's how to watch NBC Chicago News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

Here's how to watch NBC Chicago coverage on Roku:

Turn on your Roku device and use one of the following access points: