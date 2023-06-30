NASCAR Chicago

Beer prices at NASCAR Chicago Street Race draw mixed reactions on social media

While the number may not seem surprising, many seemed to note the prices for a six-pack

While many expect beer prices at major ticketed events to rise from those you might see at the liquor store, some seemed particularly surprised with those seen on signage at this weekend's NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Viral social media posts on Twitter and Reddit show images of signs with both Busch Light and Michelob Ultra listed for $10.50 and Goose Island IPA for $11.50. Other offerings like seltzers, wine and cocktails ranged from $11.50 to $12 per drink.

While the number may not seem surprising, many seemed to note the prices for a six-pack. For the cheaper beers, six packs cost $63 each.

"No deal on a 6 pack is wild," one user wrote on Twitter.

"That 6 pack is quite the value," another tweeted.

The response was similar in a Reddit thread titled "NASCAR drink prices."

"Not one penny saved buying the 6 pack," one user wrote.

But many defended the prices, saying they aren't different from other major events.

"When's the last time any of you went to a concert or professional sporting event?" one user wrote.

"Honestly not surprised. This seems pretty standard for big festival/venue prices these days," another stated.

Others noted that the price for water, $3.95, was much lower.

"Nice to see water at a reasonable price!" one user wrote.

It's important to note that coolers and outside beverages will not be allowed in the event.

