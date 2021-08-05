Blue Line

Woman Pistol-Whipped On Blue Line Train On NW Side; Same Suspect Sought In Another Attack

Police said a similar attack happened about 6:55 a.m. Monday on the platform of the Blue Line Clinton stop. 

Chicago police have released images of a man suspected of attacking two people on the CTA Blue Line this week.

In the latest incident, a woman was pistol-whipped while riding a train Wednesday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

At approximately 9 a.m., the 39-year-old was on a northbound train in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue when a male approached her and hit her in the head and arm with a gun, Chicago police said. The woman was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.

Police said a similar attack happened at approximately 6:55 a.m. Monday on the platform of the Blue Line's Clinton stop. Investigators believe the same man is responsible for both assaults.

He was described as 30 to 40 years old wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 312-745-4443.

 

