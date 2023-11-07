One of the most iconic parts about the holidays is the celebration of music and dance that comes along with it.

Across Chicago’s wide variety of theaters and stadiums, everyone can find a musical, concert or play perfect for them. Whether you’re looking to watch famous artists perform their greatest hits or see a classic holiday movie played alongside a live orchestra that performs its score, Chicago has so much to offer – but get your tickets fast.

Here are 15 shows to look out for:

1. The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party

Meet fantastical characters starting Nov. 4 at the Chicago Children’s Theatre. This year’s Holiday Tea Party will feature four tales based on stories by Beatrix Potter: The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse, The Tale of Two Bad Mice, The Tailor of Gloucester, and The Tale of Peter Rabbit.

Buy tickets for the tea party on the Chicago Children’s Theatre website.

2. Cirque Du Soleil

Watch Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicolas” by Clement Clarke Moore. The spectacle features twisting acrobats, dancers and stunt artists as the show follows a young girl who rediscovers holiday magic. The show’s soundtrack features holiday classics with a unique Cirque du Soleil twist.

Purchase tickets to the show here.

3. Mariah Carey

All we want for Christmas is to watch Mariah Carey sing her heart out to holiday classics. Carey will make her Chicago stop for her Christmas tour at the United Center on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Score your tickets to Carey’s Christmas extravaganza here.

4. Joffrey Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon is bringing the magic of "The Nutcracker" to Joffrey Ballet. The story is set in Chicago’s 1893 World Fair and highlights the city’s cultural heritage through the lens of the holidays. The show opens its doors on Dec. 2 and has its finale on Dec. 27.

Buy tickets for the show here.

5. A Christmas Carol

Watch the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” come to life as you watch Ebenezer Scrooge rediscover the meaning of Chritsmas at The Goodman Theatre. The show starts Nov. 18.

Learn more here.

6. Jingle Ball

Celebrate the holidays with a star-studded cast at the Allstate Arena on Monday, Dec. 4, for the iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM Jingle Ball. Artists like Nicki Minaj, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE, Kalii and more are set to grace the stage in one of the most anticipated Chicago concert events of the year.

More information and tickets can be found here.

7. Pentatonix

A capella group Pentatonix is making a pit stop in Chicago for “The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year” on Nov. 29 in the Allstate Arena. The GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet will be performing songs from their new holiday album “The Great Christmas Hits” along with their other popular songs.

Tickets can be purchased here.

8. Hip Hop Nutcracker

Groove to the beats of the Hip Hop Nutcracker at Cadillac Theatre. The show is celebrating its 10th anniversary, combining hip hop dance with Tchaikovsky's timeless music to produce a holiday show like no other. The show will run from Dec. 12-17.

Purchase tickets here.

9. A Charlie Brown Christmas

In a musical adapted Charles M. Schulz’s iconic Charlie Brown, enjoy the production of the show’s iconic Christmas songs brought to you by Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole Peanuts gang. Watch them sing and dance, celebrating Christmas with this holiday special. The show will be making its Illinois pit stop in Waukegan.

Score tickets here.

10. Elf in Concert – Rosemont Theatre

Watch the Will Ferrell Christmas classic “Elf” on the big screen alongside a live orchestra playing the film’s original score by John Debney at the Rosemont Theatre. The story follows Buddy the Elf on his whimsical journey from the North Pole to New York City in search of his real father.

Learn more here.

11. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Enjoy hit songs from the original animated special of The Grinch with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” showing in Chicago from Dec. 19 to 31. Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Whoville and follow the Grinch as he rediscovers the joy of Christmas.

Score your seats here.

12. Jingle Bell Rock – Marriott Theatre

Rock along with Jersey Boys and PBS stars Michael Ingersoll and Christopher Kale as they perform Christmas classics by The Beach Boys, The Four Seasons, Chuck Berry and more.

Purchase tickets for the show here.

13. "Home Alone" in Concert

Watch Academy Award-nominated holiday classic "Home Alone" with the live score performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Your chance to John Williams’ score performed live to the cunning tricks of 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) who was left alone on Christmas to defend himself against burglars is limited with three shows across Dec. 8 -10.

Buy your tickets here.

14. The Snow Queen

Brought to you by the Marriott Theatre is "The Snow Queen," a winter musical based off of Hans Christian Anderson's timeless children's tale. Follow young heroine Gerda on a chilling journey to find her best friend Cei who was captured by the Snow Queen.

Learn more here.

15. Cinderella

Watch the live version of the Disney classic "Cinderella" at the Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace. The audience is in for a magical fairytale featuring the original score’s iconic songs.

Learn more here.