Former Joliet Diocese Teacher Charged After Video Allegedly Shows ‘Inappropriate Communication With A Minor'

Jeremy M. Hylka was charged with traveling to meet a child and grooming, according to police.

A former Catholic school teacher in the southwest suburbs has been charged after a video surfaced showing him ‘engaged in inappropriate communication with a minor.”

Jeremy M. Hylka was charged with traveling to meet a child and grooming, according to Joliet police. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hylka was a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport, as well as St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, both in Joliet, according to a statement from the Diocese of Joliet.

He was fired after diocesan officials learned about the charges Wednesday. Hylka is prohibited from working or volunteering for any diocesan school or parish, the diocese said in a statement.

“We urge any individuals who have suspicions of child abuse to notify local law enforcement authorities and diocesan officials,” the statement said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all children under our care.”

Joliet police were expected to provide additional details at a news conference later Friday.

