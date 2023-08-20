At least 3 teens killed in shootings across Chicago this weekend

Chicago police are searching for those responsible for roughly a dozen shootings that wounded at least a dozen teenagers, with three having been killed this weekend alone.

As of Sunday morning, an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were killed in separate shootings, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl was also killed in another shooting on Saturday night, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Shauntice Wilburn.

These teens were killed the weekend before students head back to class at Chicago Public Schools.

As of Sunday morning, at least a dozen teens were shot in the city since Friday night, according to police.

The 14-year-old victim was shot in the 8700 block of S. Cregier Avenue the Calumet Heights neighborhood just before 7 p.m. Saturday. He was struck in the head and chest by gunfire, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A neighbor, who said she knew the teen since he was a child, was devastated when she learned what happened.

"This is unfair. It’s unfair," Catherine Coleman said. "That baby didn’t do nothing to nobody. That baby just graduated. It’s his first year of high school, he would be starting this year.”

Just a few hours earlier in the Austin neighborhood, two teens were shot in Galewood Park.

Police initially reported that the victims were 16 and 17 years old and that both were shot in the lower body.

On Saturday night, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed 17-year-old Ashuntice Wilburn had died as a result of the shooting.

The office listed the address of her death in the 5700 block off W. Bloomingdale Avenue, the same location as the shooting Chicago Police confirmed.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said he spoke to the parents of the 14-year-old and 17-year-old victims on Saturday night.

Holmes said the father of 17-year-old told him, "he said he [had] just registered her in school to start high school for her senior year."

"I leave there and this 14-year-old's mother, she stated that she just registered him in high school so he could start Monday," Holmes added. "How many more are we going to lose before Monday?"

As of Sunday morning, 12 people between the ages of 14 and 18 have been shot in Chicago.