Newly Released Video Shows Harrowing Gun Battle Outside Chicago Police Station

Newly released video shows the harrowing moments Chicago police officers engaged in a shootout with a carjacking suspect in July 2020 outside a police station on the city’s Northwest Side.

The shooting took place on July 30, 2020, outside the 25th District station following the arrest of 26-year-old Lovelle Jordan a few blocks away.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday released videos, including footage from in-car and the officers’ body-worn cameras, as well as reports related to the incident.

Jordan’s attorney in the criminal proceedings had previously obtained a court order blocking the release of those materials, but with Jordan’s conviction and sentencing last month, the order was lifted, enabling their release. A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday confirmed that Jordan died while in custody on April 19, just days after his sentencing, but could not elaborate further as the agency awaits a full autopsy report.

The July 2020 incident began when Jordan was arrested in the 4800 block of West North Avenue after entering a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen in a carjacking four days prior.

Video from the arresting officers’ body cameras shows they searched him – the arrest report noting they found narcotics – though they somehow did not find his firearm before placing him in handcuffs behind his back and putting him in the squad car.

While in the back of the squad car, Jordan was somehow able to maneuver the cuffs to his front and is seen on video shooting Officer Jason Cloherty from just a few feet away, almost immediately after Cloherty opens the door of the vehicle.

An intense gun battle ensues as Jordan runs around the front of the squad car and continues firing at police.

Even as the battle continues, efforts are made to tend to Cloherty, who, despite his wound, has managed to roll to the opposite side of the squad car.

Jordan can be seen running behind a nearby Chevy Impala and is hit in the flurry of gunfire.

Roughly two minutes after it began, the terrifying episode ends. Minutes after the shooting, Cloherty is seen in the sallyport sitting up and being tended to by fellow officers as Jordan was placed under arrest.

Four officers fired 77 shots in the gun battle, tactical response reports show. The incident report says five officers were taken to area hospitals, two with gunshot wounds.

Jordan survived the shooting, eventually pleading guilty to one count of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated battery of an officer. He was sentenced on April 11 to 31 years in prison and was housed at Stateville Correctional Center prior to his death.

COPA said its investigation into the incident concluded on March 31 and was in review with CPD. Supt. David Brown is allowed up to 90 days to review COPA’s findings and recommendations.

The city’s data portal shows COPA’s investigation of the incident centered on 10 allegations of operational violations against six officers, with the oversight agency finding each allegation sustained.