Pritzker Hopes for Repeat of 2018 Blowout, But Bailey, Political Experts Predict Tighter Race

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is predicting a large victory as he seeks re-election for a second term in a heated race against Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey.

In a last minute attempt to attract voters, Pritzker appeared at a rally in Rockford Monday where he recalled his 16-point win in 2018 against then-Gov. Bruce Rauner.

"In 2018, together we crushed the terrible anti-worker Bruce Rauner by the largest margin against any incumbent governor in the history of the state of Illinois, and we're going to do it again tomorrow," Pritzker said.

However, some say, after a pandemic, a spike in crime and inflation concerns, a 16-point win would be tough to recreate.

"I'd be surprised," said political strategist Thom Serafin. "I think the race is somewhere between four and eight points right now,"

Serafin noted that during the past three election cycles, the polls have been wrong and undercounted Republicans.

After nearly 16 months of campaigns ads, spending $150 of his own fortune, Pritzker seemed to close in a way other politicians have done - with a "fuzzy sweater ad."

"We've made real progress together, I ask you for your vote because there's still more to do," he said in the ad.

But on election eve, it was the controversial SAFE-T Act that Pritzker was asked to defend.

"I think that people have concerns and we want to make sure they get addressed," he said, in part. "But the fact of the matter is that the Republicans are sending out disinformation about the SAFE-T Act. Look, there are tweaks that need to be made, I've proposed some of those tweaks. We're taking to the state's attorneys about it."

Bailey ended his election eve at a rally in Merrionette Park where he said it's time for change.

"Tomorrow is it for Illinois, either takes a new direction or the future of Illinois is sealed," he said. "I believe people will demand change tomorrow. Set a new course for children, grandkids, schools, police officers."