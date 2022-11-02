Pekau, Casten Draw National Attention in Tightly-Contested 6th Congressional District Race

The race in Illinois’ 6th congressional district is coming down to the wire, with Rep. Sean Casten and Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau both getting some high-profile support from the leaders of their respective parties in the closing days of the race.

Casten, who defeated fellow Rep. Marie Newman in this year’s Democratic primary, appeared at a reproductive health forum with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week. Pekau, who beat a crowded field in the Republican primary, will appear at a rally Friday with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the man who could become the new speaker if Republicans take control of the House.

The redrawn district poses challenges for both candidates, something they’ve said they’re embracing.

“Some of the new parts of the district, some folks don’t know me as well, don’t know the issues as well, and you have to go out and communicate with them,” Casten said. “As long as voters are educated and as long as voters get out and vote, I feel good about our prospects.”

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“The people in Mount Greenwood and Beverly and Palos Hills and Heights, they don’t buy into this ‘woke left’ agenda,” Pekau said.

Polls have shown the race tightening in recent weeks, and both candidates are emphasizing their ground game in the lead-up to the election.

The contest has hit on numerous themes, with Casten arguing forcefully that he is the only candidate in the race that will push back against the rollback of abortion access rights that picked up steam when the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent earlier this year.

Top races, voting FAQ and more. Get everything you need before Election Day with our Voters Guide.

“50% of the women in this district had rights stripped from them after the Dobbs decision. That’s really important,” he said.

Pekau says that his campaign volunteers have rarely encountered anyone wanting to discuss abortion, saying instead that voters care about safety and the economy.

“My team’s knocked on over 60,000 doors. I think we’ve heard from maybe a dozen people about abortion,” he said. “The issues are crime, inflation and the economy.”

Pekau has been especially critical of the “SAFE-T Act,” which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state of Illinois beginning in 2023. He has run repeated ads against the measure, and his commentary on the bill has often been featured in viral social media videos.

“I’ve been against the ‘SAFE-T Act’ because I’m a mayor and I know the impact it’s going to have,” he said.

Casten defended his work on behalf of law enforcement.

“There are people who want to talk about crime to stir up racial animus in our country, and I’m not going to do that, but I’m certainly proud of what we’ve done to make sure that we support our friends in law enforcement,” he said.

With the election just six days away, Pekau will get a hefty dose of the national spotlight on Friday when McCarthy comes to town, an appearance he says signals how optimistic Republicans are about taking the seat.

“It just tells you that we’re going to win this race, and he’s going to come here to support someone who’s going to be a new member of Congress. I think he knows we’re going to win,” he said.

Casten, no stranger to tough election fights, said that his opponent has made it a point never to appear on neutral turf in a debate, and says he’s confident that the race will go his way.

“I’m feeling comfortable about where we are,” he said. “(Pekau) didn’t appear at any town halls. He didn’t appear before any newspaper ed boards. He’s meeting on channels that are very deeply partisan.”