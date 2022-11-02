The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day.

While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.

Here is the way your ballot will look on Election Day.

Worker’s Rights Amendment

The first item on the 2022 ballot for all Illinois voters will be a proposed constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to unionize into the state’s constitution. Ballots will feature an explanation of what a “yes” or “no” vote means, and will feature the full reading of the amendment.

You can read the full text of the bill here.

Federal Races

U.S. Senate – Tammy Duckworth, Kathy Salvi, Bill Redpath

While 2022 is not a presidential election year, there is one federal race on the ballot, with Illinois voters choosing a senator to serve for the next six years.

Statewide Races

Governor/Lieutenant Governor – JB Pritzker/Juliana Stratton, Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell, Scott Schluter/John Phillips

Attorney General – Kwame Raoul, Thomas DeVore, Daniel Robin

Secretary of State – Alexi Giannoulias, Dan Brady, Jon Stewart

Comptroller – Susana Mendoza, Shannon Teresi, Deirdre McCloskey

Treasurer – Michael Frerichs, Tom Demmer, Preston Nelson

The next section on Illinois ballots will feature the five statewide offices up for election, with candidates listed in order of the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties. Voters will choose one candidate in each race.

Congressional Race

-The next item on the ballot will be local Congressional races, with voters voting in their specific districts. The map has changed between the 2020 and 2022 elections, with Illinois losing a Congressional seat, so districts were redrawn. You can find more information on which race will be on your ballot by inputting your address into this tool:

State Legislative Races

-State senator races and State representative races will appear in this section. All 118 House seats and 59 Senate seats are up for grabs.

You can use the tool above to see which elections are taking place in your district.

Two Illinois Supreme Court seats are hanging in the balance with just a week left until the midterm elections, NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern reports.

County Races

County clerk, treasurer, sheriff, superintendent of schools, county board and other similar offices will appear here. The best resource to find information on these races will be your respective county clerk’s office, with all sample ballots due to be published by Nov. 3.

Judicial Races

In addition to the Supreme Court race, appellate court races and circuit court races will appear here, as will judicial retention votes.

NBC Chicago has compiled information on the three Supreme Court races on the ballot, as well as information on which justices will go up for votes in your area.

For information on appellate court and circuit court judges, you can visit the Illinois State Bar Association’s website for a county-by-county breakdown, along with recommendations in each race.

Referendums and Ballot Questions

Finally, each community will have its own unique referendums and ballot questions. More information on the questions that could appear on your ballot will appear here.