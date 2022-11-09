Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also be tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities.

There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.

There were also dozens of questions concerning funding, governmental structure and a host of other issues on ballots at the community and county levels.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of referendums and ballot questions, and how the votes fared.

*Note: These results are still unofficial, pending certification of the individual county clerk's offices.

Statewide:

Workers Rights Amendment

Shall the state of Illinois add constitutional protections for workers seeking to unionize?

OUTCOME: Undecided

Full explanations of the measure can be found on the state’s website, and on the NBC Chicago website.

As Illinois voters head to the polls for the November election, they’ll be asked to vote on a potential amendment to the state’s constitution. But what exactly is the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” and what will it change?

Countywide –

Shall the Forest Preserve District of Cook County be authorized to increase its borrowing limiting rate for purposes of funding conservation efforts, flood mitigation and prevention measures, and instituting improvements for trails, habitats and other efforts?

Officials say the approximate amount of additional tax on a property with a fair-market value of $100,000 would be $8.06.

OUTCOME: Yes, with nearly 63% of suburban residents and 74.47% of Chicago residents voting in favor of the measure

A referendum that would boost the budget of the Cook County Forest Preserve is on the November ballots, NBC 5's Kye Martin reports.

Individual Communities:

Barrington –

Shall the village of Barrington become a home-rule unit?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 55.49% of the vote

Chicago -

Shall the West Town and Humboldt Park Mental Health Services Program be established in Chicago?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 85.42% of the vote

Shall funding for a West Town and Humboldt Park Mental Health Services Program be set aside for the 2023 levy year?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 80.88% of the vote

Shall a Southeast Expanded Mental Health Services Program be established?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 93.53% of the vote

Shall funding be set aside for a Southeast Mental Health Services Program?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 88.12% of the vote

Shall the city reopen all of the closed Chicago Department of Public Health mental health centers in support of a citywide crisis response program that dispatches mental health professionals and EMT's to mental health emergencies instead of police officers?

Ward 20 Result: Yes, with 96.49% of the vote

Ward 33 Result: Yes, with 92.56% of the vote

Ward 6, Precinct 13 Result: Yes, with 97.37% of the vote

Ward 6, Precinct 13, 17 and 18 Result: Yes, with 98.26% of the vote

Ward 6, Precinct 15 Result: Yes, with 100% of the vote

Ward 6, Precinct 25 Result: Yes, with 98.63% of the vote

Shall local officials form a public-private partnership with the Lake View Dog Park Council and the Chicago Park District to construct a dog park in 2023?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 80.07% of the vote

Shall trees be preserved in Jackson Park and the South Shore Cultural Center Park?

Ward 5, Precinct 1 and Ward 7, Precinct 2 Results: Yes, with 81.48% of the vote

Ward 5, Precinct 16 Result: Yes, with 81.01% of the vote

Ward 5, Precinct 25-1 Result: Yes, with 83.06% of the vote

Ward 5, Precinct 25-2 Result: Yes, 78.32% of the vote

Ward 10, Precinct 2 Result: Yes, with 80.86% of the vote

Ward 10, Precincts 7 and 8 Result: Yes, with 84.62% of the vote

Cicero –

Shall ballots cast for write-in candidates for president, clerk, supervisor, assessor, collector and trustees in Cicero be counted in nonpartisan primary elections?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 82.12% of the vote

Shall the Cook County State’s Attorney be required to prosecute charges where firearms are used or discharged during the commission of an alleged crime?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 87.73% of the vote

Shall the closure of businesses holding a liquor license be moved up one hour to 1 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and to 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 54.99% of the vote

Des Plaines –

Shall the city of Des Plaines eliminate term limits for aldermen and the city clerk?

OUTCOME: No, with 76.36% of the vote

Evanston –

Shall the city of Evanston used ranked-choice voting for mayoral, clerk and city council elections beginning in April 2025?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 82.12% of the vote

Harvey –

Shall the city of Harvey cease to be a home-rule unit?

OUTCOME: No, with 52.49% of the vote

Homewood –

District 153 is seeking to increase its “limiting rate” to help fund school district expenses. The district says a $100,000 fair market value property would see an additional tax bill of $386.81.

OUTCOME: Yes, with 71.34% of the vote (one precinct left to report)

Lemont –

High School District 210 is seeking permission to increase its debt service extension base from $249,604 to $5 million for the 2022 levy year and beyond.

OUTCOME: Yes, with 53.93% of the vote

Lynwood –

Shall the village of Lynwood adopt term limits for the offices of village president, clerk or trustee? Limits would prevent holders of those offices for serving for more than four four-year terms.

OUTCOME: Yes, with 79.24% of the vote

Melrose Park –

Shall the village of Melrose Park cease to be a home-rule unit?

OUTCOME: No, with 80.11% of the vote (one precinct left to report)

Northlake –

Should Northlake allow for the keeping of backyard chickens?

OUTCOME: No, with 50.2% of the vote

Should Northlake cut off live bands and amplified music at 9 p.m. in residential areas?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 57.97% of the vote

Oak Brook –

Should the village invest $2.87 million for capital improvements at the Oak Brook Sports Core facility?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 66.6% of the vote

Oak Lawn –

Shall the village of Oak Lawn impose a transfer tax on controlling interests in real estate entities at a rate of $5 per every $1,000 in value?

OUTCOME: No, with 70.64% of the vote

Oak Park Township –

Shall the people of Illinois adopt the Illinois Initiative Amendment, which would give voters the right to propose and enact amendments by means of voter petition and referendum?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 79.05% of the vote

Orland Hills –

Shall the village of Orland Hills use 50% of cannabis-related tax revenue to reimburse homeowners for property taxes?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 89.63% of the vote

Palatine –

The Board of Education in District 15 is requesting voter permission to issue $93 million in bonds to complete a host of construction projects and repairs.

OUTCOME: Yes, with 62.67% of the vote

Park Ridge –

Shall the Park Ridge Park District renovate Oakton Ice Arena, equip an indoor sports facility and studio ice rink at Oakton Park, improve and equip the site, including constructing a walking pathway, improving the driving range and repairing and expanding the parking lot, and issue bonds of $33.4 million to do so?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 55.84% of the vote

Pennoyer –

School District 79 is requesting voter permission to issue $7.9 million in bonds to help pay for improvements to infrastructure, mechanical and plumbing systems, and bathrooms and drinking fountains in district facilities.

OUTCOME: No, with 53% of the vote

Prospect Heights –

Shall the Prospect Heights Park District improve, equip and maintain facilities at Lions Park, including replacing the rec center and the outdoor swimming pool, reconfiguring outdoor tennis courts into tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, and replace the playgrounds at area facilities, and issue bonds in the amount of $30 million to fund the project?

OUTCOME: No, with 56.8% of the vote

Schaumburg Township –

Shall Schaumburg Township levy an annual property tax, not to exceed 0.15%, for purposes of providing community mental health facilities and services for individuals with developmental disabilities or substance abuse disorders?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 55.81% of the vote

Skokie –

Shall candidates for mayor, clerk and village trustee in Skokie be elected in nonpartisan primary and general elections beginning on April 1, 2025?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 58.98% of the vote

Shall the village also adopt a system of staggered four-year terms and biennial elections for trustees, beginning in 2025?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 60.23% of the vote

Shall the village of Skokie adopt a system of hybrid elections in which two of six village trustees are elected at-large, and four of the six are elected from districts, beginning in 2025?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 53.01% of the vote

Stickney –

Officials are seeking to increase the limiting rate for the Central Stickney Fire Protection District by 36.1%.

OUTCOME: Yes, with 60.58% of the vote

Thornton Township –

Should a portion of Wausau Avenue next to the township building be renamed as “Honorable Frank Zuccarelli Drive”?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 70.92% of the vote

Shall Oct. 29, Frank Zuccarelli’s birthday, be declared a township holiday?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 60.64% of the vote

Should the township’s logo be changed to include more purple in honor of Zuccarelli’s work with the Gift of Hope?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 70.08% of the vote

University Park –

Shall the park district of University Park be formed, and have an aggregate extension not to exceed $800,000 for the levy year of 2023?

OUTCOME: No, with 778 voters in Cook and Will counties voting in the affirmative and 790 voting against.

Western Springs –

Shall authorities in Western Springs be authorized to levy a non-home rule tax (known as a local sales tax) within the village at a rate of 1%?

OUTCOME: No, with 53.64% of the vote

Wheeling Township –

Shall Wheeling Township levy an annual property tax not to exceed 0.15% for the purpose of providing mental health facilities and services including facilities and services for persons with developmental disabilities or substance abuse disorders?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 51.47% of the vote

Winnetka –

School District 36 is requesting voter permission to issue $59.4 million in bonds to perform repairs and new construction at a variety of school buildings.

OUTCOME: Yes, with 64.23% of the vote

DeKalb County:

Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District –

Shall the limiting borrowing rate for the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District be increased by 0.35% above the limiting rate for borrowing year 2021 and be equal to 0.81304% of the assessed value of taxable properties for levy year 2022?

OUTCOME: Yes

Countywide –

Should DuPage County research and invest in electric vehicle fast-charging stations to provide a revenue stream, drive local economic development and promote a healthy environment?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 60.24% of the vote

Should DuPage County assist qualifying small businesses by providing grants to support local economic development and job growth?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 82.24% of the vote

Should DuPage County continue to offer support to mental health and substance abuse treatment and prevention programs through the funding of local nonprofits?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 86.29% of the vote

Grundy County:

Braceville –

Shall residents of the Braceville Fire Protection District approve an increase in the corporate (fire) tax rate, not to exceed .35% of the value of all taxable property within the district? The current rate is .3%, and officials say the increase would cost the average property owner less than $50 on their tax bill.

OUTCOME: No, with 53.97% of the vote

Batavia –

Shall Batavia School District 101 issue $140 million in bonds to help build and equip a new HC Storm School and a new Louise White School and demolish the existing buildings, while approving capital projects for other schools in the district?

OUTCOME: No, with 49.78% of the vote

Campton Hills –

Shall the village clerk of the village of Campton Hills be appointed by the village president, with the advice and consent of the board of trustees, rather than be elected?

OUTCOME: No, with 73.8% of the vote

Bourbonnais –

Shall Bourbonnais be authorized to levy a municipal retailer’s tax, municipal service occupation tax and municipal use tax, each at a rate of 1%, for expenditures on municipal operations, public infrastructure and property tax relief?

OUTCOME: No, with 64.67% of the vote

Shall the limiting rate on the property tax for the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District be increased by an amount equivalent to .3732% in 2021 and to .8% in 2022 and 2023?

OUTCOME: No, with 58% of the vote

Kankakee –

Shall the city of Kankakee cease to be a home-rule unit?

OUTCOME: No, with 77.81% of the vote

Momence –

Shall members of the school board be elected at-large and without restriction by area of residence?

OUTCOME: Yes

Oswego –

Shall the Oswego Fire Protection District, in conjunction with Will and Kendall counties, be authorized to levy a new tax of 0.1% on taxable property to help fund emergency and rescue crews, equipment and other materials?

OUTCOME: No, with 53.22% of the vote

Antioch Township –

Shall Antioch Township borrow $16.5 million to build a township hall and a multi-purpose senior center?

OUTCOME: No, with 64.21% of the vote

Barrington –

Shall the village of Barrington become a home rule unit?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 52.69% of the vote

Lake Bluff –

Shall the Lake Bluff Park District turn Lake Bluff Golf Club into an open wetland and recreational area?

OUTCOME: No, with 53.21% of the vote

North Shore –

School District 112 is requesting permission to issue $114.4 million in bonds to help with a wide variety of construction and improvement projects within the district.

OUTCOME: Yes, with 72.03% of the vote

Vernon Township –

Voters will be asked to allow the township to levy an annual tax to help fund community mental health facilities and services.

OUTCOME: Yes, with 57.84% of the vote

LaSalle County:

No referendums were listed on the county clerk’s website.

Alden-Hebron Consolidated School District –

Shall the school board in this district issue bonds to borrow $15.93 million to perform repairs and installations of new equipment in the district’s middle/high school building?

OUTCOME: No, with 62.64% of the vote

Dunham Township –

Shall the Dunham Township Road District be authorized to issue $1 million in bonds to help fund construction projects?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 69.23% of the vote

Countywide -

Shall Will County levy a new tax for providing community mental health facilities and services?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 52.52% of the vote

Beecher –

Shall officials be authorized to issue $3.95 million in general obligation bonds?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 57.65% of the vote

Frankfort –

Shall the Frankfort Park District be allowed to increase its borrowing limiting rate?

OUTCOME: No, with 61.33% of the vote

Lockport –

Shall Lockport School District 91 be authorized to increase its borrowing limiting rate?

OUTCOME: No, with 58.27% of the vote

Oswego –

Shall the Oswego Fire Protection District, in conjunction with Will and Kendall counties, be authorized to levy a new tax of 0.1% on taxable property to help fund emergency and rescue crews, equipment and other materials?

OUTCOME: No, with 63.93% of the vote

Peotone –

Shall the Peotone Fire Protection District dissolve and be consolidated into the Manhattan Fire Protection District?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 59.37% of the vote

Steger Estates –

Shall the Steger Estates Fire Protection District be permitted to increase its borrowing limiting rate?

OUTCOME: Yes, with 65.3% of the vote

University Park –

Shall the park district of University Park be formed, and have an aggregate extension not to exceed $800,000 for the levy year of 2023?

OUTCOME: No, with 778 voters in Cook and Will counties voting in the affirmative and 790 voting against.