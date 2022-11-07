Here Are Illinois' Midterm Election Candidates for State, Federal Offices

The 2022 midterm elections are finally here, and Illinois voters will be asked to choose statewide officers, members of Congress and members of the General Assembly as they enter the voting booth.

There will also be a constitutional amendment on the ballot statewide, as well as elections that will help determine the partisan makeup of the state’s Supreme Court.

Here are the offices, and candidates, that you could see on your ballots this Nov. 8.

Statewide Offices –

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Governor –

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (Democrat) vs. Darren Bailey (Republican) vs. Scott Schluter (Libertarian)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is aiming to secure a second term in office this week, but Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey is hoping to deny him that opportunity as a heated race between the two contenders comes down to the wire. NBC 5’s Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Attorney General –

Attorney General Kwame Raoul (Democrat) vs. Thomas DeVore (Republican) vs. Dan Robin (Libertarian)

Secretary of State –

Alexi Giannoulias (Democrat) vs. Dan Brady (Republican) vs. Jon Stewart (Libertarian)

With just over a week until the 2022 midterm elections, NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern takes a look at the upcoming Illinois Secretary of State election.

Treasurer –

Treasurer Mike Frerichs (Democrat) vs. Tom Demmer (Republican) vs. Preston Nelson (Libertarian)

Comptroller –

Comptroller Susana Mendoza (Democrat) vs. Shannon Teresi (Republican) vs. Deirdre McCloskey (Libertarian)

Federal Level –

U.S. Senate:

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Democrat) vs. Kathy Salvi (Republican) vs. Bill Redpath (Libertarian)

A new poll of registered voters in Illinois shows a definitive trend in the 2022 election cycle, with a trio of Democrats holding commanding leads in their respective statewide races. Mary Ann Ahern breaks it all down.

U.S. House:

District 1 –

Jonathan Jackson (Democrat) vs. Eric Carlson (Republican)

District 2 –

Rep. Robin Kelly (Democrat) vs. Thomas Lynch (Republican)

District 3 –

Delia Ramirez (Democrat) vs. Justin Burau (Republican)

District 4 –

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (Democrat) vs. James Falakos (Republican) vs. Ed Hershey (Working Class Party)

District 5 –

Rep. Mike Quigley (Democrat) vs. Tom Hanson (Republican) vs. Jerico Matias Cruz (Independent)

District 6 –

Rep. Sean Casten (Democrat) vs. Keith Pekau (Republican)

With just six days left until the general election, NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern previews the race between Sean Casten and Keith Pekau to represent Illinois' 6th District in Congress.

District 7 –

Rep. Danny Davis (Democrat)

District 8 –

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (Democrat) vs. Chris Dargis (Republican)

District 9 –

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (Democrat) vs. Max Rice (Republican)

District 10 –

Rep. Brad Schneider (Democrat) vs. Joseph Severino (Republican)

District 11 –

Rep. Bill Foster (Democrat) vs. Catalina Lauf (Republican)

With just five days remaining until Election Day, NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern previews the race for Illinois' 14th congressional district.

District 12 –

Rep. Mike Bost (Republican) vs. Homer Markel (Democrat)

District 13 –

Nikki Budzinski (Democrat) vs. Regan Deering (Republican)

District 14 –

Rep. Lauren Underwood (Democrat) vs. Scott Gryder (Republican)

District 15 –

Rep. Mary Miller (Republican) vs. Paul Lange (Democrat)

District 16 –

Rep. Darin LaHood (Republican) vs. Elizabeth Haderlein (Democrat)

District 17 –

Eric Sorensen (Democrat) vs. Esther Joy King (Republican)

Other Races to Watch:

Illinois voters will be asked to vote on a constitutional amendment that would codify the right of workers to unionize into the state’s constitution.

Voters in specific districts will also vote on Supreme Court justices, with the ideological makeup of the court up in the air.

Finally, voters will be tasked with choosing their representatives and senators in the General Assembly, with all 118 House seats and 59 Senate seats up for grabs.

You can find more detailed information in our NBC 5 Voters Guide.