Former President Obama Endorses Gov. Pritzker in Reelection Bid

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for reelection, crediting him for making Illinois a national leader on Democratic issues like abortion and voting rights.

In a statewide ad released on Friday by Pritzker’s campaign, Obama says Illinois “will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“You believed in me before anyone else did,” Obama says. “And you believed in J.B. Pritzker, too.”

In the ad, Obama credits Pritzker for making Illinois a national leader on issues like raising the minimum wage, protecting voting rights, cracking down on the sale of illegal guns and protecting a woman’s right to choose.

“That’s why I’m proud to cast my ballot to reelect JB Pritzker,” Obama says in the 30-second ad. The Pritzker campaign said the ad will begin running statewide as soon as Friday.

The Obamas on Monday voted at the early voting supersite at Clark and Lake on Monday, before surprising students at two different Obama Foundation events.

Obama endorsed Pritzker for governor during his 2018 campaign as well.

