Lauren Underwood defeats James Marter in Illinois' 14th district

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood will defeat Kendall County Republican Chairman James Marter in Illinois’ 14th Congressional district, NBC News projects.

Underwood has had several tough reelection bids during her tenure in Congression, including a 2018 win over incumbent Rep. Randy Hultgren and a narrow victory over State Sen. Jim Oberweis in 2020.

She bumped up her vote total to 54% in 2022, and will return to Congress for a fourth term in Washington early next year.

Underwood served in the administration of former President Barack Obama after graduating with a degree in nursing, and also worked in the Department of Health and Human services before announcing a run for Congress in 2017.

She has emphasized health care as a key issue during her time in Congress, helping to craft the Lower Insulin Costs Now Act in 2019, pushed for the inclusion of the Health Care Affordability Act as part of the American Rescue Plan, and has repeatedly pushed forward legislation to protect the health of expectant mothers in her work for the Black Maternal Health Caucus, according to her campaign website.

Marter, who also serves on the Oswego Library’s board, sought to reduce government spending as part of his campaign platform. He also sought to improve border security with more robust funding, while also cutting regulations for small businesses, according to his campaign website.

This year’s election marked the fourth time Marter has run for a seat in Congress and the first time he has captured a primary victory. He also ran against former Sen. Mark Kirk in the 2016 Republican primary, earning 29% of the vote against the incumbent.