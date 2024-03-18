Illinois Primary 2024: Here's a list of endorsements from Chicago politicians

Ahead of the Illinois primary election on Tuesday, politicians like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have vowed support for some candidates this election cycle.

Here’s a guide on what primary elections are, who is being endorsed and how to vote in primary elections.

What is a primary election?

In a primary election, no one is elected.

Candidates who win their primary are nominated to be on the final ballot in November to be elected to their seat they are campaigning for. A winner is declared based on who receives the greatest number of votes.

In Illinois, voters can vote either during the early voting timeframe of the primary elections, or they can vote on the designated state primary election day. For Illinois, the day is March 19.

Illinois' primaries are considered open elections because voters do not have to register a partisan affiliation before arriving at the polling place. Those voting in this election will need to state their affiliation with a political party at the polling place to vote in that party's primary.

Who is being endorsed?

Local politicians that are not being voted on this year, like Johnson and Pritzker, declared their endorsements --- their preference on which candidate should be elected to the position --- on primary election candidates.

Here’s a list of which local politicians are endorsing local candidates:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

In the highly competitive 7th Congressional District primary, Pritzker endorsed Danny Davis, the incumbent who has represented the district for nearly 30 years.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

In the 7th district race, Johnson also endorsed Davis in the 7th Congressional District race.

Other notable endorsements

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle endorsed Davis for the 7th Congressional District race as did former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

When it comes to the race for Cook County State's Attorney, Preckwinkle and clergy members vowed support for Clayton Harris III. Meanwhile, the Chicago Tribune's Editorial Board endorsed Eileen O’Neill Burke for Cook County state’s attorney.

How do I vote in the Illinois primary election?

Want to vote in the Illinois primary election? Here’s our guide on how to vote in this election.