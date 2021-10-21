Legos

‘Home Alone' LEGO House Available Just In Time for the Holidays

The set is a massive 3,955 pieces and costs $249

LEGO

The holiday movie classic, "Home Alone" is coming to life in the form of LEGOs.

LEGO just revealed a very detailed recreation of the McCallister family home, where chaos ensued when young Kevin (played by Macaulay Culkin) was left by himself just before Christmas, forcing him to defend the house against bumbling burglars Harry and Marv.

The set is a massive 3,955 pieces, capturing just about every bit of the large McCallister home. It includes a very accurate exterior. The interior layout is true to the movie and includes the first floor and ground floor, kitchen, basement and attic.

The set also comes complete with the main characters of the movie in LEGO minifigure form, including, Kevin, Harry and Marv, next-door neighbor, old man Marley, and Kevin’s mom, Kate.

LEGO
The set also features LEGO recreations of the cast from the film.

Each room is packed with details from the 1990 film, such as the after-shave lotion from “The Scream” bathroom scene, Buzz’s pet tarantula, Harry and Marv's van, the paint cans used to knock them down and the treehouse with the zipline.

Macaulay Culkin's celebrity swept the nation in the early '90s. He was everywhere: "Uncle Buck," "Home Alone," "My Girl" and "The Good Son," just to name a few.

The set is split into 24 Advent Calendar-like bags, so users can build the iconic house in sequence with the movie.

Other features include the fireplace, a Christmas tree, a toy train, the grandfather clock, dining table and a record player.

The set is based on a design submitted to LEGO by superfan Alex Storozhuk from Ukraine.

“Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone and it takes a very special place in my heart," Storozhuk said. "I can’t even imagine holidays without it. This movie is very nostalgic and makes those warm childhood memories come up every time.”

The LEGO Ideas "Home Alone" set is available online and at LEGO stores starting Nov. 1 at a price of $249.99.

