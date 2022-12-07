Holiday Gift Guide: Ideas for Kids of All Ages

Whether you're shopping for a toddler or a pre-teen, the best gifts are ones that can be enjoyed for the stage they're in and then, hopefully, beyond that.

So before you browse the toy aisles for something that will only hold their attention for five minutes, take a look at our gift guide for things they'll play with again and again.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

For the Girly Girl

Reindeer Love Natural Make-Up Starter Set by Klee Naturals. $19.49 (Sale Price).

If you have a child who has been getting into mom's makeup bag, start them off with a kit by Klee Naturals. The Reindeer Love Kit includes a purple eyeshadow, soft pink blush with rainbow powder brush, an organic peppermint cocoa lip shimmer and a peppermint cocoa roll-on natural fragrance.

You can feel good about letting them put this on their skin knowing it's gentle and non-toxic. No talc, parabens, synthetic dyes or synthetic fragrances.

Best of all, when you buy one item directly from their website, one "sparkly" gift will be given to a kid at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children as part of their buy one, give one program.

Last day to order for guaranteed delivery by Christmas is Dec. 19.

For the Budding Bilingual

Home & Family Set (Wand + 4 Books). $100

For something educational that they will actually use, check out the reading wand by Habbi Habbi.

The home and family set is available in Chinese or Spanish and will teach children about the people in their family, the rooms and objects in their home and different careers to help them learn about what their parents may do for work.

Children can tap a word with their magic wand on any page in any of the Habbi Habbi books to hear vocabulary words, practical phrases and even musical sounds.

Other products are available in French, Korean and Hindi.

The Christmas shipping deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. PT for free ground shipping orders over $75.00.

For the Multitasker

The Play Kit by Lalo. $270

No matter their interests or hobbies, a play table is a playroom staple for a reason. And if you don't have a traditional playroom, the neutral colors and aesthetically-pleasing design will look good in any room.

The sustainably sourced beech wood gives it a sophisticated look that can grow with your child for years to come.

They can set up their Legos, puzzles, coloring books or homework. They can enjoy some snacks or get messy with some Play-Doh. The non-toxic plastic table surface and chairs can be cleaned with just a wet sponge and mild dish soap, making them easy to keep clean.

You can purchase in-person in New York City or order online by Dec. 15.

For the Night Owl

Moonlite Mini Projector. $45 (25% coupon available on Amazon).

If you have a child who dreads going to bed, a storybook projector by Moonlite may be the best gift to turn their frown upside down.

Babies, toddlers and kids of all ages can enjoy it. The gift packs include a Moonlite projector that fits over a smartphone and five story reels. You can choose from Disney Classics like "Bambi" and "Dumbo," "FairyTale Classics," "Frozen," "Mickey & Friends," Eric Carle of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and others.

Due to its portability, you can project their favorite story on the ceiling or the wall in any room of your house, take it on vacation or to grandma's house.

Available on Amazon and other online retailers for delivery before Christmas.

For the Energizer Bunny

Jungle Jumparoo. $399 (Sale Price).

If your child can best be described as "high energy" or you simply want a toy that will help them get the wiggles out while stuck indoors, the Jungle Jumparoo is a great investment.

At only 55 inches wide, it can fit in the corner of a room so it won't take up too much floor space. It can be used by kids aged 2 and up and up to 8 kids can jump on it simultaneously or up to 4 adults, making it a toy that can be enjoyed by everyone for years to come.

For the Architect

The Casa Azul Set by Follies. $150 (Sale Price).

For kids who love to build things, this bright and colorful set is designed for open-ended play. Kids ages 4 and up can create structures like Frida's kitchen, a playhouse, a puppet theater and an easel.

The set includes 25 pieces made of 100% non-toxic plastic for a toy that's durable, can be wiped clean and can be put together without the help of an adult.

Order by Dec. 11 to take advantage of the sale price and order by Dec. 18 for guaranteed Christmas delivery.

For the Board Game Lover

Monopoly: Travel World Tour. $21.99 Retail. $11 (Sale Price).

For a new spin on the classic game of Monopoly, this board game will have players discovering and visiting exciting travel destinations.

Siblings and families will enjoy buying destinations, completing travel goals and stamping the dry-erase game board with their token stamper to win.

The travel edition of Monopoly is best for kids 8 and up.

It's available on Amazon, Target, Walmart and other major retailers.

If you’re shopping online, make sure the website you are using says “https” in the URL. Here are other tips to save you money and keep you safe, whether you are shopping online or in person.