Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi announce breakup 4 months after marriage

Originally appeared on E! Online

It's over between Zac Brown and his new wife Kelly Yazdi.

The two have split and are set to legally end their marriage, four months after tying the knot.

"We are in the process of divorce," the former couple said in a joint statement to Billboard Dec. 29. "Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to TMZ, the first to report the breakup, the Zac Brown Band frontman, 45, married Yazdi, 32, in Georgia in August. The musician and model had gotten engaged in 2022.

Before announcing their plans to divorce, Yazdi sparked breakup rumors when she left Instagram and then reactivated her account using her maiden name while also removing all traces of her husband from her page, TMZ reported. She and Brown do not follow each other on social media.

Zac Brown Band's Out in the Middle Tour

The country star has been married before. He and Shelly Brown ended their 12-year marriage in 2018. The two share five kids—Justice, 16, Lucy, 15, Georgia, 13, Joni, 12, and Alexander, 9.

Brown and Yazdi are among the last celebrity pairs to announce their separation before the end of 2023. Other stars who are navigating a recent breakup include Kathy Griffin, who filed for divorce from husband Randy Bick Dec. 28, days before their fourth wedding anniversary, music couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.