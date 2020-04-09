Working Remotely, ‘Saturday Night Live’ To Air New Content This Week

"Saturday Night Live" will be back this weekend, according to NBC News.

The NBC comedy show will air remotely produced content at its usual Saturday time slot on the broadcast network, a surprise return from its coronavirus-induced hiatus, according to a spokesperson for NBC.

The show will include a version of "Weekend Update" and other skits from cast members, though it was not immediately clear if the performances would be live. It will air at 11:30 p.m. ET.

SNL, like most major broadcast shows that features guests and audiences, has been on hiatus since mid-March.

