Wolfgang Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli Slam ‘Heartless' Autopsy Show About Eddie Van Halen's Death

Wolfgang Van Halen doesn't want to watch a recreation of his late father Eddie Van Halen's final days. And he doesn't want anyone else to, either.

On June 1, the 31-year-old musician slammed the Reelz Channel for its plans to feature the late Van Halen guitarist—who died of cancer in 2020—on its show "Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen" On the series, a medical examiner takes viewers through the final days of a deceased star and examines in detail what led to the person's death.

"F--- @ReelzChannel, f--- everyone that works on this show, and f--k you if you watch it," Wolfgang tweeted. "F------- disgusting trying to glamorize someone's death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless."

Wolfgang's mother and Eddie's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, responded to her son's tweet, "Good Christ this is disgusting."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a statement to E! News, a Reelz spokesperson said the network "responsibly explores" the deaths of celebrities, adding, "The REELZ series generates much feedback from our viewers ranging from medical professionals who praise its scientific accuracy, fans who tell us it provides closure or that they have become more proactive for the benefit of their health and many who gain helpful perspective of health issues that might not otherwise receive attention."

"Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Eddie Van Halen" is slated to premiere on Reelz June 5 and will give viewers an hourlong look into the death of the renowned guitarist, who succumbed to cancer in October 2020 at the age of 65.

According to the show's description, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter "will analyze every detail" of Eddie's life "in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death." The announcement also noted that Dr. Hunter will look into the late rocker's alleged issues with drugs and alcohol and his time in a rehab facility.

Eddie's fans joined criticism of the forthcoming show, including one social media user who tweeted, "I lost my dad to cancer last year. I spent his dying moments with him. It's not nice. It's not glamorous. It's not fun watching a body shut down. This is 100% unnecessary."