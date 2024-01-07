Originally appeared on E! Online

Karma is Taylor Swift having the time of her life at the Golden Globes.

The "Anti-Hero" singer hit another major career milestone when she was nominated for the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for "The Eras Tour" film at the Jan. 7 ceremony in Los Angeles.

And while her boyfriend Travis Kelce was absent due to his NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Swift made it a girls' night out by connecting with friends Selena Gomez, Keleigh Sperry Teller and Emma Stone at the ceremony. In fact, when Stone won the trophy for Best Female Actor in Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, Swift was seen standing and cheering for her longtime pal. (At one point, the Grammy winner even posed for a selfie with Bill Hader.)

But it was her conversation with Gomez that went viral online, as the duo were photographed whispering with shocked expressions on their faces.

Taylor Swift's Golden Globes Appearances

"The tea was piping hot," one social media user wrote, while another asked, "what's the gossip."

Swifties couldn't help but notice Gomez fiercely nod her head while Swift gasped, with one fan captioning the footage, "Oh that nod said a LOT."

It wasn't Swift's only bestie moment during the night. Before her award category was announced, her friends at her table were seen snapping for her during a commercial break, an eyewitness to'ld E! News.

Ultimately, it was "Barbie" that won the prize (also beating out "Oppenheimer," Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse," "John Wick: Chapter 4," the latest "Mission Impossible," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie, "and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.")

A nearly three-hour production, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" hit theaters last October, and saw instant success. As the tenth highest grossing film of 2023, it raked in over $250 million at the worldwide box office.

And while that made "The Eras Tour" the highest grossing concert film ever, it is just one highlight from the Grammy winner's whirlwind year. "The Eras Tour" itself has earned over $900 million so far, a number that is expected to double in 2024.

Plus, the 34-year-old walked away from 2023 with several other accolades, including a Grammy for her "All Too Well: The Short Film" music video, nine Video Music Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards, and the honor of being named TIME's Person of The Year.

Although Swift has been enjoying her time off from the "Eras Tour" for the last few months (including many visits to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce), she'll hit the road next month in Tokyo, Japan to kick off its next leg.

