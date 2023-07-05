Why Beyoncé canceled her Pittsburgh Renaissance show and postponed 2 others

Sorry, Beyoncé fans: The Queen Bee, who is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, is no longer set to perform at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburg on Aug. 3.

Many fans were devastated when the official Twitter account of the stadium announced July 5 that the show was canceled.

"Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place. Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase," a statement by Acrisure Stadium read. "If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Lumen Field in Seattle and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City also announced they had to push back their dates for Beyoncé's upcoming shows. So now, Bey will be hitting Seattle on Sept. 14, instead of Sept. 13, and she'll be performing in Kansas City on Oct. 1, instead of Sept. 18.

As to why they had to postpone their dates, both venues said they were dealing with the same issues that Acrisure Stadium was facing.

On Twitter, fans sounded off about the change in the tour's schedule.

"I got Beyoncé tickets to surprise my sister who literally watches her performances every weekend and now they’ve cancelled the Pittsburgh show," one person said with a sad face emoji.

Another wrote, "I have been looking forward to seeing Beyoncé since we secured tickets in February… to say I’m devastated would be a f---ing understatement."

A third added, "I am so sad and disappointed. Imagine being a fan since the time you could remember , as young as 6 and having your first Beyoncé concert be cancelled. Pittsburgh my heart is broken honestly and a month before the show is sickk."

A fourth wrote, "@Beyonce you got the Pittsburgh behive in an uproar, why you cancel?"

On her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé has had a number of memorable moments that have made an impact, like when her daughter Blue Ivy Carter performed on stage alongside her.

“She’s absolutely awesome,” Kelly Rowland said of Blue Ivy on TODAY May 31 of the moment.

“I’m so proud of her,” she added.

Last month, Lizzo shared on Instagram how much it meant to her when Beyoncé gave the "Juice" singer a shoutout during her show.

"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies…," Lizzo penned in her caption. "I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time.

"I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is," she continued. "We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce."

The Queen Bee also made a fan's day when she announced the gender of their baby on stage.

"Girls," she said after holding up an envelope that was handed to her.

"Congratulations beautiful. God bless you," Beyoncé added.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: