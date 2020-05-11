’The At-Home Variety Show’ with Seth MacFarlane Arrives on Peacock

A number of stars from across the NBCUniversal family are coming together to entertain you. Peacock will air "The At-Home Variety Show," a short-form series featuring a bevy of talent from across the NBCU family, each weekday starting Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Seth MacFarlane will introduce each installment of "The At-Home Variety Show." The special series will spotlight Feeding America, Americares and United Way to raise awareness and support for the organizations. Most shows will be under 10 minutes and the series will run for four weeks on Peacock.

Participating talent tipped includes Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, D'Arcy Carden, Ed Helms, Jane Lynch, Tony Shalhoub, Christopher Meloni, Mike Schur, Sean Hayes and more. Get the full rundown below.

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Other talent also includes Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Eugenio Derbez, Beth Dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben Feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, John Michael Higgins, Dul Hill, Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Mary McCormack, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne-Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Ana Mara Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Team USA Athletes, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, Mark Wahlberg, David Wain, Johnny Weir, Larry Wilmore and more.

Peacock will donate to the three non-profit organizations and viewers can join in on the effort here.

Peacock is currently available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in the United States. The show will also be available on Peacock social handles.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)