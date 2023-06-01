Taylor Swift Fans Wear Adult Diapers to Avoid Missing ‘Eras Tour' Performances

Swifties aren't taking any chances once they get inside the gates for Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour."

Since the tour launched in March, fans have flooded social media with tips and tricks about how to best maximize the concert experience, ranging from transportation around the venue to -- in extreme circumstances -- wearing adult diapers to avoid missing any of the more than three-hour setlist.

For concertgoers who choose not to take such extreme measures but share the same concerns, fans have also started a Reddit thread for "bathroom break songs," where they discuss which songs are best recommended to sacrifice if a trip to the bathroom is needed.

The concensus? No such thing.

While the "Eras Tour" marks Swift's first concert since 2018, the 33-year-old has been busy as ever. She's released four albums since then -- Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights -- the first three of which never made it to the stage due to Covid-19.

Appropriately named, this tour takes fans down memory lane, including some of the biggest hits throughout Swift's nearly two-decades long career.

She recently finished her 28th show of the tour on Sunday in New York, officially eclipsing the midway point of her 52-show tour.

Swift now heads to Chicago for three shows, beginning Friday, June 2nd. She'll finish the tour outside Los Angeles on Aug. 9.