Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Are Proud Parents to a Baby Girl

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are definitely getting a kick out of the newest member of their family.

The soccer stars, who tied the knot in December 2019, both took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of themselves and newborn daughter Sloane Phillips. The baby girl is their first child and arrived on Friday.

"Dear Birth Mom," they captioned the joint Valentine's Day post, "Our promise to you: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family. We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support."

The couple shared their excitement for guiding their little one through all of life's twists and turns.

"We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone!" they wrote in the post. "We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small. We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!"

The message continued, "Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips.. we are so in love with you already! This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I've ever experienced with you, @ashlynharris24 and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that's even possible. When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home. I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side."

Krieger and Harris, both 36, are teammates on the Orlando Pride and the U.S. women's national soccer team, and they thanked everyone involved with their squads for supporting them.

The couple concluded the post with, "This is the best Valentine's Day gift we've ever received!"