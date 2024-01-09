‘She's my wife': Man accused of stalking Shakira arrested outside her Florida home

A Texas man accused of stalking Shakira was arrested outside the star's Miami Beach home on Monday, authorities said.

Daniel John Valtier, 56, was arrested on one count of stalking, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Valtier, of El Paso, made a number of social media posts about the singer, which were provided to police by Shakira's security director on Jan. 3.

In one post, Valtier described how he would marry Shakira and open a business with her, and how he had a relationship with her children and provided their names, the report said.

"Kids adopt them when I am married too Shakira she wants too be American like her father, and share the rest of her life with me, we will own a trucking business sing songs promote manage and own a garment manufacturing corporation worldwide," a post on Valtier's Instagram page read.

Valtier also sent packages to Shakira's home that included bottles of wine, chocolates and toys, the report said.

Her security team told him to stop sending gifts and posting on social media details about her personal life, but became alarmed when they found a post on Instagram in which Valtier said he was going to Shakira's home and showed a business card for a Florida motel, the report said.

When Valtier showed up at Shakira's home in a taxi around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, he was taken into custody, the report said.

In addition to the stalking charge, Valtier was charged with hiring a vehicle with intent to defraud for not paying the $70 taxi fare, an arrest report said.

Daniel John Valtier appears in bond court in Miami-Dade after he was arrested for allegedly stalking Shakira.

Valtier was booked into jail and appeared in court Tuesday, where prosecutors had been seeking a $50,000 bond.

Valtier was also ordered to stay away from Shakira, but told the judge the stay away order would not work.

"She’s my wife,” Valtier said to the judge. "I speak to her all the time."

"No sir, she is not your wife," the judge responded. " I have some concerns, real concerns right now, because this man is delusional."

After Valtier made the claim, the judge doubled the bond to $100,000. Valtier was also ordered to stop sending packages and attempting to contact the singer.