Shakira and Gerard Piqué Break Up After 11 Years Together

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have called timeout on their relationship.

After 11 years together, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and the soccer player have announced their split. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a joint statement via Reuters on June 4. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, who first met in 2010 while filming her "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video and went public with their romance in 2011, are parents to sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

In a recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the star of NBC's new competition series "Dancing With Myself" spoke about Milan and Sasha's musical interests. "They play a little bit of drums and keyboards, but I don't know how much of dancers they're gonna be," she shared. "The little one claims that he's a dancer, too, but we'll see, we'll see. They're still very little."

Shakira & Gerard Piqué's Family Album

Back in August 2021, Shakira shared a rare glimpse of her sons dancing on social media. "I don't usually post stuff with my boys, but one time, we were just dancing in the living room with them, and I thought they were so cute," she said on Daily Pop. "I couldn't help. I had to share it."

On June 4, in addition to confirming her breakup, Shakira also addressed rumors that she was recently "seen in an ambulance" in Barcelona.

"I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance where he is recovering now," she explained on Twitter. "Please do send all of your best wishes his way and thank you as always for all of your love & support."

