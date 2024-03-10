Academy Awards

Ryan Gosling reunites with Kens for ‘I'm Just Ken' at 2024 Oscars

Ryan Gosling gave a show-stopping performance of his Barbie song "I’m Just Ken" live at the 2024 Oscars, where the ballad was nominated for Best Original Song.

By Lindsay Weinberg | E! Online

96th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ken's job is just beach — but the world was his oyster at the Oscars.

Ryan Gosling transformed back into a Ken doll at the 2024 Academy Awards on March 10, performing the nominated song "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie alongside his Ken costars.

Gosling, 43, started his performance from the audience wearing a hot pink suit, matching gloves and sunglasses, prompting Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish to suppress giggles as he sang the emotional ballad.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Academy Awards

See the complete list of winners for the 2024 Oscars

Oscars

Da'Vine Joy Randolph's emotional 2024 Oscars speech will make you cry

"'Cause I'm just Ken, anywhere else I'd be a 10," he sang at the Dolby Theatre. "Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?"

The song was nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) at the 2024 Oscars alongside fellow "Barbie" track "What Was I Made For?" performed by Billie Eilish, as well as "American Symphony" song "It Never Went Away" performed by Jon Batiste; "Flamin' Hot" song "The Fire Inside" performed by Becky G; and "Killers of the Flower Moon" song "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers.

Stars Who Were Almost Cast in "Barbie"

"What Was I Made For?" took home the statue in the end.

While Gosling has previously performed on movie soundtracks including "La La Land," he was surprised to see his Barbie track get an Oscar and a Grammy nomination. The "Drive" actor even earned his first-ever spot on the Hot 100 with "I'm Just Ken," calling its success on the charts "so surreal."

One person who never doubted he was Kenough? Partner Eva Mendes, who recently defended Gosling from "hate" over his role.

"So many people trying to shame him for doing it," she wrote on Instagram in January. "Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars."

She added, "So beyond proud to be this Ken's Barbie."

The Academy Awards never fail to deliver jaw-dropping style moments, and A-listers brought their fashion A-game once again. From Emma Stone to America Ferrera, Access Hollywood is rounding up the best and brightest glam from the red carpet.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Academy Awards
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us