Report: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to Host Oscars

The hosts will be confirmed Tuesday morning

By The Associated Press

After three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, the trade publication Variety reported Monday.

Reports say that each actor will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, airing live on ABC on March 27. Neither the academy nor representatives for Schumer, Hall and Sykes immediately responded to request for comment by The Associated Press. The hosts will be confirmed Tuesday morning on “Good Morning America.”

This combination of photos shows Regina Hall, from left, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, who are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards. (AP Photo)

“Girls Trip” producer Will Packer is producing this year's ceremony. Hall has been in several of Packer's movies, including “Think Like a Man” and “Little.”

The show is hoping to rebound from the dismal viewership of last year’s broadcast, which was both an all-time low and the norm for pandemic-era awards shows. In addition to bringing back starry hosts and bumping the best picture nominees to a set ten, the Academy is also hoping to spike interest through social media voting for a “fan favorite” movie that will be announced during the show, as well as a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles for the ceremony.

