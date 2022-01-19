Olivia Munn Gets Candid About Breastfeeding Struggle After Welcoming Baby

Olivia Munn is sharing one "hard" part of her motherhood journey.

The" X-Men: Apocalypse" star, 41, opened up about her difficulties with breastfeeding, nearly two months after welcoming son Malcolm with John Mulaney last fall.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Jan. 19, Munn shared to her Instagram Story, "Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply."

She explained how she's trying to combat the problem, writing, "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."

In another slide, the actress posted a picture of her adorable pup cuddling with her pillow. "At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow," she teased.

But Munn knows she's not alone. She started a poll on her Insta Story, asking, "Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?" More than half of the responders agreed that lactating can be a challenge.

Olivia Munn's Best Looks

This isn't the only glimpse of her life as a new mom that Munn has shared recently. Last week, Munn revealed the cozy pair of "Bernie Sanders' mittens" that her mom made for little Malcolm, who she has called "the smooshiest smoosh."

She also posted sweet moments with Malcolm for New Year's and Christmas Eve, including pictures of her family bonding while making bnh bao.

Mulaney, who filed to divorce wife Anna Marie Tendler last July, revealed the first pic of his baby in December. "He has his whole life ahead of him," he said at the time. "He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."