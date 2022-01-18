Sidney Poitier

Officials Reveal Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death

Poitier, the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor,' died at 94 this month

2006 Cannes Film Festival - Opening Night Gala - Inside
Toni Anne Barson/WireImage via Getty Images

Sidney Poitier, the renowned actor, director and activist, died of a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer, according to his death certificate.

Poitier died in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6. He was 94.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The certificate, issued by Los Angeles County, noted that Poitier's career as an actor spanned 76 years.

Sidney Poitier Coverage:

Sidney Poitier Jan 7

Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures

Sidney Poitier Jan 7

Tributes Pour in for Groundbreaking Actor Sidney Poitier

Poitier is revered as one of the greatest performers in American history, making his mark as the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor. At the zenith of his career, he was among the biggest draws to get an audience to the movie theater.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Sidney PoitierCalifornia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us