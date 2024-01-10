SAG Awards

Nominations announced for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Jonathan Lloyd

Nominations were announced Wednesday morning for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani joined SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher to announce the nominations. Click here to see the full list of nominations.

The SAG Awards are scheduled for 5 p.m. PT Feb. 24. The awards show will be presented live on Netflix.

Refresh this page for full nominations list when available.

