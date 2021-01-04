Nicki Minaj Shares Photo Gallery of Her Baby Boy for the 1st Time

Nicki Minaj is kicking off 2021 by sharing her "Papa Bear" with the world.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old rapper and singer shared photos of her baby son on her Instagram page. This was the first time she shared his face on her social media with followers and fans. The photo series was paired with a sweet note dedicated to all the superhero mothers out there.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," Minaj began in the caption, adding a pink ribbon, unicorn and folded hands emoji. "Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me."

Next, the "Anaconda" rapper said, "becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on.

"Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there," she added. "Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time." (Swipe right to see all the pics.)

Born Onika Tanya Maraj, Minaj became the first woman to break 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard, and is currently the second female to have the most hits, 114, on the list. Some of her most successful songs include "Starships," "Super Bass" and the "Say So" remix with Doja Cat.

Minaj has kept her pregnancy and baby boy mostly off of her Instagram feed. Her son was born last fall and she has only shared a few glimpses of him since then. Minaj shared a photo of his foot in one post, celebrating her anniversary with her husband Kenneth Petty.

Last July, Minaj announced her pregnancy in a series of gorgeous photographs shared on her feed. One of the images, portraying her in the likeness of the Virgin Mary, was shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle.

Earlier this week, during an impromptu fan Q&A on her Twitter, Minaj opened up about her pregnancy.

"He used to kick me so hard every night at the same time if I didn’t get up & walk with him," she wrote to one fan. "He had a full personality in my tummy & knew how to get his way. It was so intriguing to me. He does the same thing now."

In another tweet, she opened up about her experience breastfeeding her son, whose name has yet to be disclosed to the public. "He had no problem breastfeeding," she shared. "He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes."

The "Bang Bang" rapper may have also explained why she had been secretive about her pregnancy. When asked what her husband's reaction, she said, "You’ll have to wait for the documentary."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: