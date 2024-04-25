Taylor Swift's eleventh album, "The Tortured Poets Department," dropped on April 19, and the excitement around the pop star is at an all-time high. With her record-breaking "Eras Tour" heading to Europe next month, a fan can only wonder: Will her new album be incorporated into her upcoming tour shows — and if so, how?

Well, a pair of Swiftie best friends will find out, thanks to a new Taylor Swift-inspired job that comes with a free pair "Eras Tour" tickets.

Flytographer, a vacation photography company that connects travelers with local photographers around the world, is looking to hire two people to travel to London to test out a new photo tour and take pics for their Instagram. In addition to getting a $5,000 travel stipend to fly to London, the lucky duo will also get free tickets to see a Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" show in August.

The job title is Chief Memory Maker, and it involves testing Flytographer's new Capture Your (London) Era photo tour, an experience that brings guests to locations within Taylor Swift lore to take pictures. For example, places like West End, SoHo and Louis V on Bond Street that are mentioned in Swift's song "London Boy" are included in the tour.

Taylor Swift performs at Soldier Field during her Eras Tour on June 2, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago Tribune via Getty Images

In addition to a travel stipend, the pair chosen for the job will get an additional $100 to go to a salon and $100 for shopping. And the icing on the cake: They will get premium tickets to the "Eras Tour" show at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 19.

Those interested in the job can apply through the official Flytographer website until May 9, when the application window closes. Applicants will need to submit their Instagram handle, as well as their friend's Instagram handle who they plan to bring with them. The application also asks a variety of questions, including, "Why you and your BFF should be our next Chief Memory Makers," "What era are you and your bestie in and why?" and "What Taylor lyric best represents you and your bestie?"

And remember the position's most important responsibility, per the application page: "Having fun with your best friend!"

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: