Meghan Markle's Next Hollywood Career Move Is Revealed

Meghan Markle is enlisting help from Hollywood royalty.

The Duchess of Sussex has signed for representation with William Morris Endeavor, the talent agency confirmed to E! News on April 27. Archewell, the organization and content creation brand she founded with husband Prince Harry in 2020, will also be represented by WME moving forward.

Markle's team now includes powerhouse agents Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller, whose combined client list boasts the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Serena Williams.

The partnership will focus on Markle's business and creative ventures—but not on acting, according to Variety.

News of the deal comes three years after Markle, 41, and Harry, 38, stepped back as working members of the British royal family and relocated to California.

Since the transatlantic move, they've signed a production deal with Spotify—part of which includes Meghan's Archetypes podcast—and released a docu-series titled Harry & Meghan under their multi-year partnership with Netflix.

The pair also welcomed daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana in June 2021, expanding their family that includes son Archie Harrison, now 3.

On May 6, Markle will miss her in-laws King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation in London in order to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday, which falls on the same day, at home. However, a rep for the couple confirmed to E! News that Harry will still be attending the crowning ceremony.

A spokesperson for Markle also recently debunked a report that the Suits alum was skipping the royal gathering over allegations of unconscious bias in the family around the time of her and Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. (During the sit-down with Oprah, Meghan alleged that "several conversations" were had with Harry and an unidentified royal about "how dark" their firstborn child's skin would be.)

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," her spokesperson told E! News in an April 22 statement. "Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous."