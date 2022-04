Liz Sheridan, best known for her role as Jerry Seinfeld's well-meaning TV mother, died Friday just days after celebrating her 93rd birthday, the actor's manager said.

Sheridan passed away in her sleep from natural causes at about 2:30 a.m. in New York, manager Amanda Hendon told NBC News.

She appeared in 21 episodes of the mega-hit NBC sitcom "Seinfeld," between 1990 and 1998, playing the lead character's protective, Florida-living mom, Helen Seinfeld.

