Music & Musicians

Kim Petras' Emotional Speech After Historic Grammys Win is a Must-See

Kim Petras became the first openly transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys after winning for "Unholy" with Sam Smith.

By JD Knapp | E! News

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sam Smith and Kim Petras just made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards when the "Unholy" singers won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Petras is now the first openly transgender woman to win the category in the Recording Academy's 65 years.

"Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award," she began her speech on Feb. 5. "I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight."

"SOPHIE, especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me," Petras continued. "Thank you so much for your inspiration, SOPHIE. I adore you and your inspiration will always be in my music."

The "Turn Off the Light" singer also thanked Madonna for championing LGBTQ rights, adding, "I don't think I'd be here without Madonna."

"I grew up next to a highway in nowhere, Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl and I wouldn't be here without her and her support," Petras concluded her historic speech. "Sam, thank you, you're a true angel and hero in my life and I love you. And everyone who made the song, too, I love you guys. Sorry, I didn't write down the names. I love you."

Petras and Smith beat out "Don't Shut Me Down" by ABBA, "Bam Bam" by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran, "My Universe" by Coldplay and BTS and "I Like You (A Happier Song)" by Post Malone and Doja Cat to win the award.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansGrammy Awards
