Katy Perry Looking For Her Seat Has Become the Coronation's First Meme

Katy Perry is among the stars attending the coronation of King Charles III and the queen consort, Camilla.

Perry arrived in style at Westminster Abbey in London with the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, May 6.

The “Firework” singer was a vision in pastel, donning a lilac short-sleeved jacket with long gloves and a matching dress. Perry accessorized with an ornate multi-string necklace with a cross-bearing orb in the center, a purple flower pinned the lapel of her jacket, as well as a dramatic mesh fascinator.

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Perry’s arrival inspired several memes on social media, including a moment captured on camera where the singer struggled to find her seat for the ceremony that has since gone viral on Twitter. People are, in their own words, "obsessed" with the moment.

In the short clip, both Perry and Enninful crane their necks as they wander around the church on a quest to find their seats for the coronation.

The 38-year-old singer has a large role to play during the remainder of the coronation weekend’s schedule.

Alongside her fellow “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and the British pop group Take That, Perry will be headlining the king’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle on May 7.

Perry, who has been appointed the ambassador of The British Asian Trust — a charity founded by the king in 2007 — expressed her excitement to “(help) to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking.”

Though Perry has not yet posted about her time in London yet, Richie has shared several posts from his trip thus far.

Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi met with the king May 3 at Buckingham Palace. In his Instagram caption, the singer said that he spoke to Charles about the youth charity, The Prince's Trust.

Ahead of the coronation of the king, Richie also shared a series of photos on Instagram posing in his dapper ensemble.

He donned a black tailcoat, gray pants, and a white shirt. Richie went on to accessorize with a top hat, elegant brooch, and an umbrella to match the rest of his look.

"The Coronation of King Charles III — Saturday, 6th May, 2023," he simply captioned the post.

