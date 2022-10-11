Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are about to take flight into parenthood.

"The Big Bang Theory" alum and the "Ozark" actor announced on social media Oct. 11 that they are expecting their first child together.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," she shared on Instagram. "beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"

Pelphrey shared photos of the couple kissing and slicing into a pink sex reveal cake. "And then it was even MORE BETTER," he captioned the gallery. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The couple's pregnancy announcement comes six months after they met at the "Ozark" premiere in April. Cuoco, 36, said she and Pelphrey, 40, were set up by their manager and the sparks were apparent during that first interaction.

Paparazzi follow around Kaley Cuoco's dog Dumpy.

Paparazzi follow around Kaley Cuoco's dog Dumpy.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight," she told USA Today in May. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

Cuoco added, "We're ready to build a life together."

In May, the pair made their romance Instagram official. Pelphrey posted several Polaroid images of the two of them together alongside a lengthy, touching caption, while the "8 Simple Rules" actress shared a carousel of Polaroid images of the two of them cuddling during their getaway in the mountains.

Four months later, the couple made their red-carpet debut at the 2022 Emmys. Cuoco was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the "Flight Attendant" and Pelphrey received a nod for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "Ozark."

Later that month, Cuoco —who split from ex-husband Karl Cook in 2021—gushed over her new boyfriend, whom she said she met at a "rough" time following her divorce.

"I took a lot of time to myself and spent the year kind of figuring myself out," she told E! News in an exclusive interview Sept. 21. "That's why I'd never want actual time travel because it would really mess with the real time of what your life needs to be. And then, I met Tom, and everything changed."