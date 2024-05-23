Jennifer Lopez's answer to Ben Affleck breakup question will leave your jaw on the floor

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Lopez refuses to let speculation play her for a fool.

That's why she had no problem shutting down a question about the breakup rumors surrounding herself and husband Ben Affleck. During a recent press conference for her new Netflix movie "Atlas," Lopez was asked point blank by a reporter to address her "situation" with the Oscar winner.

Her answer? After briefly laughing it off, the multi-hyphenate put up a serious front, leaned in and — as seen in footage captured by El Gordo y la Flaca — jokingly told the interviewer, "You know better than that."

One of her fellow panelists also scolded the question, saying into the mic, "C'mon, don't come in here with that."

But that's not to say Lopez is refusing to talk about Affleck. In fact, she did a quick mention of the "Justice League" star — who she married in Las Vegas in July 2022, before saying "I do" again a month later in Georgia — during her May 20 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

While sharing the story of how she met Barbra Streisand, Lopez recalled the EGOT winner raving over the engagement ring Affleck had given her, saying, "'So that's a big diamond.'"

"It was so surreal," Lopez recounted of the encounter, "but I was just so taken by her."

Jennifer Lopez knows all action movies need an iconic line! “Listen, we knew that all great action movies have like these little different lines. Sterling [K. Brown] was like what’s going to be mine, what’s going to be mine, what’s going to be his, so we were always throwing different ad libs out there like crazy, like one of these is going to stick,” Jennifer told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the Los Angeles premiere of “Atlas.”

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer also cheekily referenced her marriage to Affleck when talking about her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. After explaining to host Jimmy Kimmel that her kids find it "awkward" to watch her perform in racy costumes, she quipped, "I do do sexy things at home sometimes, but they don't know that."

For what it's worth, Affleck — who shares children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — has not publicly addressed the divorce rumors. However, he was spotted with his wedding ring on during a May 19 outing with the "Jenny From the Block" artist, while she wore her platinum band to the Los Angeles premiere of "Atlas" on May 20.