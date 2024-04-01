Jay Leno's wife does not recognize him due to dementia, says lawyer

Originally appeared on E! Online

More details into Mavis Leno's battle with dementia have come to light.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Two months after Jay Leno filed paperwork seeking to establish a conservatorship over his wife's estate, Mavis Leno's court-appointed counsel Ronald Ostrin shared an update into her condition. In court documents obtained by E! News on April 1, Ostrin said she "sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth."

Noting that Mavis Leno has been diagnosed with "advanced dementia," the attorney wrote in the filing, "She has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago."

However, Ostrin said that although "it was clear she had cognitive impairment, she still has a charming personality and could communicate."

His filing recommended that Jay Leno—who has been taking care of Mavis Leno at their Los Angeles home—be appointed as the conservator of her estate for planning purposes. As the document noted, the comedian is not requesting to have conservatorship over Mavis Leno's person, and is only seeking to oversee her estate so that "if something happened to Mr. Leno, a petition for conservatorship of the person would promptly be filed according to the plans to be made under the estate planning to have a conservator of the person to be appointed promptly."

Celebrity Couples Together for 50+ Years

"After research and investigation, Mr. and Ms. Leno have a long-term, loving and supportive relationship," Ostrin stated in the document. "However, no one lives forever, and the actions taken by Mr. Leno are necessary for his and Mavis' protection. Estate planning is something that most everyone needs, but by the time you need it, if you don't have it, it is too late to get it."

The attorney added that Mavis Leno "does not object to the petition nor as to Mr. Leno acting as her conservator."

"She consents to it and wants that," Ostrin wrote. "Mr. Leno is her protector and she trusts him."

Jay Leno is as good as new after recently suffering a scary burn accident, thanks in part to the incredible medical team at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

In January, Jay Leno—who has been married to Mavis Leno since 1980—shared that his longtime partner has been "doing well" amid her diagnosis.

"She's fine, everybody's good," the 73-year-old told the paparazzi in video published by the Daily Mail. "I just set up a will, in case something happens."

E! News has reached out to Jay Leno's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.