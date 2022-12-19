Fans of "Inception" and "The Dark Knight" director Christopher Nolan are now able to get a sneak preview of Nolan's next upcoming film, "Oppenheimer," which tells the story of the scientist credited for leading the team that created the first atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The film stars "Peaky Blinders" actor and frequent Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy in the lead role of the troubled title character, who in real life struggled with his role in the creation of man's most destructive weapon.

"We imagine a future, and our imaginings horrify us," Murphy's character is heard saying in the trailer. "They won't fear it, until they understand it. And they won't understand it, until they've used it."

"I don't know if we can be trusted with such a weapon, but we have no choice," Murphy continues as scenes from the movie depicting the construction of a test atomic bomb are shown.

The trailer continues to show a rendering of the first successful test of an atomic bomb, codenamed "Trinity," which occurred in the New Mexican desert as part of the U.S. government's Manhattan Project. The Manhattan Project, led by Oppenheimer, who is often called "the father of the atomic bomb," was a secret program during World War II that aimed to build an atomic bomb before the Nazis, who had their own nuclear program at the time.

The Manhattan Project's tests culminated in the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Nolan's film will tell the story of the Manhattan Project and Oppenheimer's personal struggles with it, as he would later go on to oppose nuclear proliferation and the development of the hydrogen bomb.

This will be the sixth time Murphy has played a role in one of Nolan's films, previously starring in the "Dark Knight" trilogy, "Inception" and "Dunkirk." "Oppenheimer" will also star Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek and Florence Pugh.

"Oppenheimer" is set for a release on July 21, 2023.

Here is the full trailer: